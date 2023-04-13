Saint Martin’s University has announced that seven new Act Six Scholars will be joining the incoming class of 2027 this fall. The Act Six network is a leadership development and scholarship initiative and each scholar will receive full tuition scholarships as members of the latest Act Six cohort.
Selected through a three-month competition from 2,000 applicants, the students were among 20 finalists who were invited to interview for the scholarship. The scholars were selected for their distinctive leadership skills, academic potential, and commitment to making a difference in their communities, a release said.
The fifth cadre of Saint Martin’s Act Six Scholars include:
- Yoel Alejandres-Aleman (Exercise Science, Clover Park High School),
- Marcela Alfaro-Rios (History, Hazen High School),
- Henok Mandefro (Computer Science, Garfield High School),
- Jose Martinez-Perez (Business Administration, Silas High School),
- Daniela Ortega-Vega (Psychology, Auburn Mountainview),
- Carmelina Pablo-Martinez (Nursing, Shelton High School),
- Nala Sellers (Psychology, Auburn Mountainview)
The Act Six network is led by Degrees of Change. Act Six connects local faith-based community affiliates with faith- and social justice-based colleges to equip emerging urban and community leaders to engage the college campus and their communities at home through a four-part strategy: Recruit and Select, Train and Prepare, Send and Fund, and Support and Inspire.
Since 2002, Act Six has trained 1,335 scholars from seven cities in 199 cadres for 17 private, liberal arts colleges, the release noted.