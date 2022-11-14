The Saint Martin’s University Gala hosted earlier this month raised a record-breaking $3 million for student scholarships. This year’s event marked the first for Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke, who recently began her tenure as the college's 11th president.
“We are grateful to everyone who attended the Saint Martin’s Gala, which was a record-breaking fundraiser that will enable us to offer scholarships to many of our students,” said Bonds-Raacke in a prepared statement. “These scholarships play a major role in helping our students pursue their aspirations, earn their degrees, and contribute their talents to our community.”
More than 600 attendees came to the Lacey campus to see celebrity chef Anne Burrell demo on stage the Italian five-course, wine-paired menu. The event also included a live auction and an after party with Seattle-based band Mr. Pink.
Burrell is the host of Worst Cooks in America, Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, and the new Food Network series Vegas Chef Prize Fight.
Next year’s gala is scheduled for Nov. 4. The format and celebrity host will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit here.