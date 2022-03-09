The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey has been operating for the past five years — and in 2021, its student and volunteer efforts saved participating taxpayers a total of $42,409 in filing fees and $406,608 in refunds, based on conservative estimates.
The VITA program is led by accounting professor and faculty advisor Suzanne Chaille and is staffed by accounting students and volunteers wishing to help lower-income members of the community for free with the filing process.
This year, the crew consists of 14 accounting students and three volunteers.
“I was a new student at Saint Martin’s University during the fall of 2017 when I first started the VITA training,” said volunteer Gary DePriest in a release. “…After graduating, I continued to volunteer so that I could help taxpayers and teach other volunteers and accounting students. Filing taxes can be a terribly stressful part of the year, so I am happy to continue volunteering my time and knowledge to help reduce that stress and assist those who need it.”
All students and volunteers on site receive specialized training and are required to take and pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards.
The limited services provided by the VITA program are intended for low-income people or those who earn $58,000 or less in a year. It’s open for service every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 9 at Harned Hall on Saint Martin’s University’s main campus.
For those interested in the program's services, staff asks that prospective participants come prepared with necessary documents like identification, proof of social security number, banking information, and past tax documents.
For additional information, head here.