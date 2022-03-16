Following a nationwide search by the Saint Martin’s University Search Committee, Jennifer Bonds-Raacke, Ph.D., will be named as the 11th president of the Lacey academic institution and will make history as the first woman president of the 127-year-old university.
Bonds-Raacke, who holds her doctorate in experimental psychology, is currently the provost and vice president for academic affairs of Saint Norbert College, a top Catholic liberal arts college in De Pere, Wisconsin. While at St. Norbert’s, she has worked to create a welcoming and inclusive campus community by sponsoring anti-racism training for faculty, students, and staff; partnering with human resources to revise policies and procedures for ensuring transparency and due process; and more.
“Dr. Bonds-Raacke has dedicated her academic career to removing barriers and creating opportunities for individuals to benefit from the experiences received from attaining a college education,” said Medrice Coluccio, chair of St. Martin’s University Board of Trustees, in a statement. “With this commitment to student success and devotion to a mission-focused university, she positions Saint Martin’s for continued excellence.”
The Saint Martin’s Presidential Search Committee comprised of 15 individuals representing the Saint Martin’s community and included members from faculty, staff, students, the board of trustees, and the Archdiocese of Seattle.
The committee stated that it was searching for a candidate that would lead the university to its next level of financial security and academic excellence through transparent servant leadership while following the Catholic Benedictine tradition.
“I am honored to have been selected as the next president of Saint Martin’s University. As a first-generation college student, I know how a college education can transform your entire life,” said Bonds-Raacke “Thanks to President Heynderickx, I step into this new position inheriting an outstanding foundation upon which to continue leading the Saint Martin's University community with a heart for diversity and equity and an eye for continued academic excellence — to lead with heart.”