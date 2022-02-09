Saint Martin’s University recently appointed Kevin Francisco Calixto as the first program manager to fill the newly created role within its Diversity and Equity Center (DEC).
Calixto will collaborate closely with the university's chief diversity officer, John Hopkins, to fulfill the new post.
Along with helping facilitate programming initiatives that support and build an inclusive campus culture, Calixto will advocate for students in historically marginalized groups, assisting them as they navigate college education.
“I aim to create spaces where individuals can feel validated, supported, and encouraged to persist,” said Calixto in a release. “As a first-generation Latino, I understand the complexities of navigating an educational system often not created with students like me in mind. Through this position, I want to become a strong leader, advocate, and contributor in order to mitigate and eradicate barriers that perpetuate equity gaps.”