Safeway stores in Washington have launched new services dedicated to those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The new services aim to fight food insecurity in the state, increase access to healthy foods, and offer more convenience.
The new services include easier payment for SNAP customers by using their EBT cards for online ordering from Safeway, options for home delivery, and free DriveUp & Go services for easier grocery shopping.
In addition, SNAP users can also now access online accounts to see their benefits, consider eligible products while they shop, and see exactly where their dollars are being spent.
Perhaps the largest change, and the first of its kind nationwide, is Safeway’s new SNAP Produce Match program. Now when shoppers buy $10 of qualifying fruits and vegetables, they also will receive a coupon of $10 for free produce. This is double the $5 incentive the state originally provided.
“Food insecurity is a problem this nation can and should solve,” said Sara Osborne, Safeway’s director of External Affairs, in a release. “Food banks can’t do it alone, and we think grocery stores are the cornerstone to solving this issue. One of the ways the grocery industry can help solve this problem is to make using SNAP more convenient, with tools to help them stretch their food budget. Our new services ensure Safeway SNAP customers have access to the same dignified shopping experience as everyone, whether that be on our eCommerce platforms or when shopping our stores.”
