SAFE Boats International is using the remaining $90 million of its U.S. Navy contract to manufacture and build Mark VI Patrol Boats for the Ukrainian government.
The contract solidifies the company’s maritime expansion in Tacoma’s Tideflats and will add 75 new maritime workers to South Sound shipbuilder’s workforce. The award includes firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded $20 million contract.
“It is exciting to see the growth of shipbuilding in the Tideflats and the new jobs and economic vitality this project will bring to our region,” said Dick Marzano, Port of Tacoma commission president, in a prepared statement. “We are proud to have SAFE Boats in our Port family of tenants.”
SAFE Boats also received $39,400 in grant funding from the Washington Job Skills Program, said Don Sosnowski, director at Invista Performance Solutions. This funding provided technical training delivered through a partnership with Pierce County Community and Technical Colleges.
“We congratulate SAFE Boats International on achieving this significant contract award,” said Jeff Robinson, Tacoma Community and Economic Development director, in a prepared statement. “Re-opening the Tacoma shipyard and hiring skilled workers is a significant commitment by the company and we value our continued partnership as the company moves forward into production.”
Final delivery of the contract is predicted for March 2025 or 2026. For more information on SAFE Boats, visit here. Read more about the contract here.