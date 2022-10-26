Rust Mansion owner Ashley Burks is opening the historic Tacoma residence to private tours through a raffle benefiting the Crystal Judson Family Justice Center.
From now until Nov. 25, raffle tickets can be purchased through the Tacoma-based domestic violence organization. Each ticket purchased will count as one entry for a chance to win one of three private tours of the Rust Mansion, chosen at random. Tickets are $10 each with no purchase limit.
As a domestic violence survivor herself, the decision to host the contest alongside CJFJC was one that Burks said she did not take lightly.
“I've partnered with the Crystal Judson Family Justice Center in an effort to raise awareness of its vital importance, especially in Pierce County where we report (one of) the highest number of domestic violence cases in the state,” Burks said, noting that one in three women will experience physical violence by an intimate partner.
“(Survivors) who experience financial instability, lack of access to mental health professionals, or family support struggle to seek safety,” Burks continued. “The Crystal Judson Family Justice Center is an invaluable resource to all, especially survivors facing additional challenges.”
The center provides domestic violence survivors in Pierce County with resources like safety planning, counseling, support groups, and more as they leave abusive relationships. It also assists survivors with filing for and obtaining a domestic violence protection order and helps obtain financial resources through the Department of Social and Health Services.
In addition to the raffle partnership, Burks said she also plans to donate a percentage of the mansion’s sale to the center.
“My hope is to expand the Family Justice Center’s accessibility within our community and to raise critically needed funds so that the center can best serve our community,” she said. “Every donation is impactful and serves to enhance the life of survivors and their children.”
For more information and a link to purchase raffle tickets, visit the Rust Mansion online.