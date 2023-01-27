The Russell Family Foundation has announced Class 10 of Jane’s Fellowship Program, a project supporting grassroots leaders in Pierce County creating community change. The TFRR leadership program will run from this month through December.
“We are honored to spend the next year learning alongside this year’s cohort and continue our commitment to encourage and support the work of grassroots and community-centered leaders," TFRR program manager Terrance McGehee said in a release.
JFP’s newest class is comprised of 15 Pierce County community leaders looking to strengthen their leadership skills through the program. The class will traverse topics designed to further guide their networks, increase their knowledge of community issues, and more.
This year's members are, according to the release;
- Achiya Clemons, a community builder looking to serve the teen population in Tacoma's Eastside's community;
- Christina Qiao, an MSW graduate student studying the University of Washington Tacoma who has been working to serve people experiencing homelessness since 2019 after receiving their bachelor's in psychology with a minor in nonprofit management;
- Cyril Walrond, an anti-racist community organizer and advocate for racial and social justice;
- Davida Sharpe-Haygood, a community organizer and founder of The Two-Way Racial Healing Project;
- Jake Nau,a residential counselor and communications specialist at Comprehensive Life Resources;
- Jaquette Easterlin, a Hilltop resident who has worked in nonprofits for seven years in youth development as a learning center coordinator at Hilltop Heritage Middle School;
- Kelsey Longrie, the associate director of education programs at Peace Community Center;
- Luis Garcia, founder of Tacoma Migrants Justice;
- Maira Mariscal, a social work student at the UW's School of Social Work pursuing her license in clinical social work;
- Mary Curry, a board member of the governor’s Child Care Taskforce; SEIU 925 chapter president; and the Equal Opportunity Institute's Early Childhood Education program director;
- Melo Hogan, a realtor with Windermere Abode who also serves on the board of directors with Tacoma Women of Color Collective and Eastside Neighborhood Advisory Council of Tacoma;
- Spirit Ta’an’pe’tu Miska, a skateboarder and community organizer who works at Alchemy Skateboarding, a nonprofit providing resources for youth to experience the joy of skateboarding as a source of empowerment;
- Toby S. Joseph, the assistant director of the the Tahoma Indian Center;
- Travis Pope, the the property/operations manager at 1105 MLK who also works with Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center as a board member and operations manager; and
- Venalin Aguilar, a youth development professional who designs learning experiences and provides coaching, project leadership, and technical assistance at the Forum for Youth Investment's Weikart Center.