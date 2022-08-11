Round 1 Bowling & Amusement is opening the doors to a new South Hill Mall location this Saturday, Aug. 13.
The 52,000-square-foot space will include bowling, indoor games, food, and more, with private party rooms equipped with karaoke equipment planned for the future.
Round 1’s latest Puyallup location marks the 48th U.S. location for the 42-year-old, Japanese-founded company.
The first 300 customers attending the grand opening this weekend will receive a free T-shirt. Get more information about the new branch here.