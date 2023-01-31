The Ben B. Cheney Foundation has appointed Robert Hall to its Board of Directors, bringing the number of board members to eight.
Elected at the December meeting, Hall began serving his three-year term in January.
Longtime Tacoma resident Hall is a retired vice president and senior investment strategist for Wells Fargo Bank. He has had a 35-plus year career in the investment-management business, serving in a senior investment management role with Keycorp, the Laird Norton Financial Group and, most recently, with the Wells Fargo Private Asset Management Group before his retirement. Hall’s experience has centered on fiduciary asset management for individuals, trusts, and charitable organizations, a release said.
In addition to his executive-level financial knowledge and experience, he also brings deep community connections formed through decades of service to nonprofit organizations in the Pierce County community.
Hall has had long-standing roles with the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound, Habitat for Humanity, MultiCare, and Young Life. He currently serves as the chair of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Investment Committee and is a member of its Resource Development Committee, is a construction volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, serves on the Finance Committee for another local family foundation, and carries various duties with his church.