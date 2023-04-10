Timberland Bank’s executive vice president and chief lending officer, Robert Drugge, retired on March 31 and joined Timberland’s Board of Directors on April 3. Matthew DeBord took over Drugge's role upon his retirement.
After a career at Seafirst and Bank of America, Drugge joined Timberland in April 2006. Since Drugge joined Timberland, its loan portfolio has tripled in size, a release said.
DeBord joined Timberland in 2012, after starting in the banking industry as a regulator with the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions’ Division of Banks and then working in commercial lending and credit administration roles for several other banks.
DeBord has been the Commercial Bank Team leader for the Thurston, Grays Harbor, and Lewis County markets. He is involved in many community activities ranging from coaching youth sports to serving on the Olympia Rotary Club’s Foundation Board, the release said. As a result of his community leadership and volunteer efforts, DeBord was named the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Person of the Year in 2019.