Robert Clawson is expanding his entrepreneurial footprint with the opening of Brightway, The Clawson Agency insurance office in University Place.
With more than 20 years combined of firefighting and real estate experience, military veteran Clawson considers a career in insurance a logical next step.
“I always wanted to serve in that way,” Clawson said in a prepared statement. “With that world being very time-consuming and the fact I had a young family, my world moved to real estate and home inspections. I learned that with the insurance issues that arise from that line of work, it was just a natural fit to open our new office.”
Clawson is launching the agency, located at 7406 27th Street West, Suite 9, along with his wife, Lusi. The former U.S. Army E-4 Specialist said he will be focusing some of his efforts to work specifically with local Asian-American communities.
“My wife moved here from Indonesia two years ago with a background in marketing and advertising,” Clawson said. “So many who have made the move to Washington State from Asia are working hard to acclimate themselves and make a new life for their family in the U.S. Given Lusi and I face so many of the same issues firsthand, we feel like this is a much-needed service we can provide them.”
The Clawsons will focus on customers living in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Metropolitan Area.