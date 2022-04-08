Rising interest rates aren’t slowing home sales in most parts of the state — prices are only continuing to march up, according to a news release yesterday on March activity from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Median sales prices for single-family homes, excluding condominiums, rose in Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, Grays Harbor, Mason, and Lewis counties last month from March 2021.
Broker Dean Rebhuhn, owner at Village Homes and Properties, noted in the release that rising mortgage rates have not slowed activity, but said if homes are priced over the market, savvy sellers are making price adjustments.” For now, Rebhuhn said multiple offers “are still the rule. Buyers are making strong offers, pre-inspecting homes, and making sure financing is in place.”
Well-paying jobs and lifestyle needs are driving the market, with some buyers using investments, 401(k) funds, and family assistance, Rebhuhn said in the release, noting values in Grays Harbor County and Ocean Shores, for example. Prices of single-family homes and condos combined in Grays Harbor County surged nearly 25 percent from a year ago, rising from $280,000 to $349,950, but that’s still about $489,000 less than the median combined price in King County.
Looking only at single-family home sales last month, the median sales price in Pierce County was $557,000, up 16 percent from March 2021. Thurston’s median was $505,000, up 18.8 percent. Elsewhere, the medians were: Mason County, $325,900, up 25.8 percent; Kitsap County, $538,500, up 19.7 percent; Grays Harbor County, $347,450, up 22.7 percent; and Lewis County, $399,500, up 14.8 percent.