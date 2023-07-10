The Lacey City Council unanimously voted to appoint Rick Walk to serve as the new city manager. Walk has served as interim city manager since December 2022
The city started the recruitment process for the position in late 2022 with the departure of Scott Spence, who accepted a city manager position in Astoria, Oregon. The Lacey City Council hired GMP Consultants, a municipal executive search firm, to manage the city manager recruitment process.
“The unanimous vote clearly shows that the city council believes Rick’s credentials, background, and experience are the right combination to lead Lacey into the future,” said Mayor Andy Ryder in a press statement. “We are excited to see the City continue to grow and develop under his leadership.”
Before his appointment as interim city manager, Walk served as the city’s director of Community and Economic Development since 2008. Walk has more than 28 years of experience in city and rural county planning, previously having worked for Douglas County in the early 1990s before joining the City of Lacey as a project planner in 1999, the release said. In addition to planning, Walk has experience in organizational administration, economic development, housing initiatives, and intergovernmental collaborations and partnerships.
Walk currently serves as the vice chair of the Lacey MakerSpace Executive Board, and is a past president of the Washington City Planning Directors Association, and past president of the Washington South Sound Section of the American Planning Association, the release said.