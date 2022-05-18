Federal Way Public Schools (FWPS) hosted on May 11 a ribbon-cutting event celebrating the opening of the new Thomas Jefferson High School in Auburn.
The new three-story school opened to students, staff, and faculty in fall 2021. To commemorate the opening, more than 100 people gathered in the school’s theater before enjoying refreshments crafted by the school’s culinary arts programs, a school orchestra performance, and a facility tour.
The project totaled $115.5 million, including construction, design, permitting fees, furniture and equipment, according to the district. The cost was lower than initially anticipated, and the saved funds allowed the district to upgrade the school’s athletic fields, an Auburn Reporter article noted.
Originally built in 1968, the previous Thomas Jefferson High School site had mostly outdoor hallways for its 11 buildings and dozens of building access points. The replacement campus now has limited and secured entries to improve safety.
According to the Federal Way Public School District website, additional features of the new building include:
- A 400-seat theater;
- Central, multifunctional commons area with an associated courtyard;
- A large, modern Gymnasium with seating for more than 1,600 people; and
- School-based health center
