Companies experienced a year-over-year increase in requests for proposals (RFPs) in 2022 compared with 2021, which is driving the need for more automation solutions improving collaboration and providing integration with Microsoft 365, according to findings from the latest annual report for QorusDocs, an AI-powered proposal development software provider.
Despite the economic, geopolitical, and business challenges of 2022, more than half (54 percent) of survey respondents reported an increase in RFPs in 2022 compared with 2021, according to the report. The use of proposal management software had a positive impact on creating and responding to RFPs: 57 percent of those surveyed who use proposal automation software experienced boosted win rates, with a median increase of 25 percent.
Revenue attributed to winning RFP responses for new business represented an average of 40 percent of annual sales in 2022, up from 34 percent in 2021. The share of RFP revenue from existing business also rose in 2022, with the average sales from existing customers' RFPs increasing from 37 percent of total sales revenue in 2021 to 50 percent in 2022.
Creating effective proposals and responding to RFPs requires significant resources, time, and team participation. Without a way to efficiently collaborate on responses, the proposal process can become logistically difficult and costly.
Companies leveraging proposal management software are able to streamline the proposal process, improve vital cross-team collaboration, and reduce the overall time spent on proposals, the report said. Additional findings include:
- 71 percent of companies agree that proposal software increases the quality of proposals;
- 77 percent of companies agree that it increases the ability to turn in timely responses; and
- 64 percent of companies agree proposal management software makes it easier to collaborate on proposals.
Half of the proposal, bid, and sales professionals surveyed said they utilize Microsoft Word as their primary application when creating proposals and RFx responses. Furthermore, 80 percent of respondents primarily use Microsoft applications to complete requests: Microsoft Word (50 percent), Microsoft Excel (16 percent), and Microsoft PowerPoint (14 percent).