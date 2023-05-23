Returning to Office: Wants, Needs, and Other Trends

With COVID restrictions and precautions continually relaxing post-lockdown, more and more companies that had pivoted to telework are reinvesting in office space, often citing desires to foster collaboration and bolster camaraderie between employees.
To get a sense of what companies in the South Sound making their in-office return are looking for — and which office-space staples of the past might now be passe — we called Kidder Mathews’ Will Frame and Drew Frame, who are, respectively, executive and senior vice president of the company’s Tacoma office and make up its Frame team, in late March.
About 50% of tenants in the South Sound are determining what their long-term goals are when it comes to office space — and about 50% of them are doing those deliberations in the same amount of square footage they’d been in pre-COVID, opting to do short-term renewals amid their planning of what a more full-fledged “return to office” might look like.
The half that has more definitely determined what returning to the office will look like has either already signed a lease or will be in the next 12 months, with the majority electing to downsize in the range of 25% to 50% from their existing square footage. Many have gone the flight-toquality route or graduated up to Class A space.
Landlords, Drew Frame said, have caught wind of this downsize/quality-boost momentum and are increasingly making renovation a top priority. “We’re seeing amenities become more and more of a thing, which had not been a priority for tenants in the south end,” Drew Frame added.
Amenities always have been popular in Seattle, he said, but in the south end, landlords of Class A and Class B buildings are only recently dedicating somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 square feet to amenities such as gyms, conference and locker rooms, cafés, and bar lounges.
“Landlords are investing dollars into the real estate because they believe in the return to office, but they know that in order to land these tenants, they have to be the nicest building on the block,” Drew Frame said, noting that if you toured downtown Tacoma and looked at the top 10 buildings in the market, the majority of those buildings — if not all of them — have renovated their lobbies and brought amenities in, and are providing something that is, in general, outside the traditional office space landscape.
“We are seeing leases getting done at a pretty solid clip in the south,” Drew Frame said.
Another new development is the south end’s diminishing reputation as an economically driven market where rent prices tended to take precedence. Tenants, Will Frame said, are now more than ever instead prioritizing keeping their employees and clients happy, turning the office into an even more attractive place to work.
“Tenants are willing to forego the economic relief that they previously made their No. 1 priority in an effort to have nice space for their employees to return to,” Will Frame said.
Drew Frame said there also has been a significant investment in South Sound commercial real estate from investors outside the local market, including Seattle, Bellevue, and Portland, with some places up and down the West Coast even showing interest. The hub-and-spoke model and an investment in suburban and secondary markets also have been at an all-time high in the last four years — especially in the last two.
“(Tenants are) investing dollars into the South Sound because they believe in this suburban growth over the next cycle, and the hub-and-spoke model, where these national corporations will have a downtown flagship office, but then they’re going to go up and down I-5 and have one to three alternative locations to make it easier for their employees to get to work so they’re not running up and down I-5,” he said.
Drew Frame said the future is “very bright” for the South Sound.
“As a team, we’re as active as we’ve ever been right now,” he said.