Retirement Planning in a Down Economy

Tacoma financial planner Ali Criss-Kemp is a reasoned voice when it comes to managing retirement savings and investments in today’s maelstrom of recession fears, market corrections, inflation, global turbulence, lingering pandemic, and other confidence shakers.
For perspective, she noted the S&P 500 was down 17 percent year to date when she spoke for this story in late July, far less than its 48 percent decline from its local peak on Aug. 28, 2008, to its trough on March 9, 2009, during that period’s financial crisis. The S&P finished 2009 up more than 60 percent.
“What that means is, no, we should not be selling to cash,” Criss-Kemp, owner of Financial Insights Wealth Management and certified financial planner, said. “Yes, we should stay invested, and if anything, this is definitely an opportunity to be putting money into the market while the valuations are low.”
Everyone’s financial situations are different, and no one retirement planning strategy fits all, but Criss-Kemp shared general thoughts on dealing with this economic environment, which, as bad as it seems, isn’t abnormal.
While she would not recommend jumping into cash and out of stocks, having an emergency cash fund to cover three to six months of living expenses is wise, she said, suggesting the higher end in the current environment.
(After Criss-Kemp was interviewed, the United States recorded its second consecutive quarter of negative GDP, by some accounts defining the country in recession. But others say the economy doesn’t appear in recession based on job growth and other factors. The economy is clearly slowing, though, and markets have been correcting. The S&P in June briefly hit bear territory, generally defined as a 20 percent or more drop.)
For those about to retire who have additional cash but need more cash flow for living expenses and are wondering whether to draw down their extra cash or draw from their 401(k), Criss-Kemp recommended drawing from the extra cash (not the emergency fund) and not from a depressed 401(k).
Individuals who leave the workforce in the middle of a bear market and recession are at more risk because of decreased valuations in their accounts. “When you draw down on assets when they are already at a loss, it takes a lot more to get back to even where you were and then to start growing again,” she said.
But there are options to employ when looking to retire during such downturns.
First, know monthly expenses and cash-flow sources, such as Social Security, a pension, 401(k), or 403(b) plan. With the goal of deferring retirement account distribution while the market is down, it might be wise to take a partner’s Social Security earlier to reduce distribution in accounts such as a 401(k) or 403(b). Other strategies to avoid or lessen retirement account distribution could be taking one’s own Social Security early, using any cash above the emergency fund, or considering part-time work for a year or two to supplement cash flow while retirement accounts recover.
Medicare doesn’t kick in until 65, so health care can be costly. “If you or your spouse do not have medical insurance, you are going to be paying on the Washington health care exchange or through your COBRA continuation … so someone having that medical plan is really important,” Criss-Kemp said.
She also encourages clients in their final year of work to put as much as possible into their retirement accounts to take advantage of the buying opportunities in a down market.
For middle-aged people who might be 10 or 15 years from retirement, she also suggests maxing out retirement account contributions once the emergency fund is set up and while the market is down. A big error she sees is people putting $3,000 a year in their 401(k) and paying $1,000 a month extra on their house that won’t be paid off at retirement. “They’re really losing out on that growth opportunity in the stock market,” she said.
Instead, max out the 401(k), and then pay down debt. Each case is different, and sometimes paying off a mortgage at retirement is workable, but not at the risk of not saving into one’s retirement account.
“I am an advisor who does like to have no debt at retirement, but those strategies need to be in place early — you need a 20-year time horizon to make sure that you coordinate all those things,” Criss-Kemp said.
Also, know where retirement assets are invested, because they might not be appropriate for every age and timeline. Some people have $500,000 or $1 million sitting in a money market fund and it hasn’t been growing, or they’re 80 percent in bonds because they checked the “very conservative” box when opening the account.
“Now’s a really good time to look at your investment allocation, make sure you have a balanced, diversified allocation, and that you’re not getting emotional in your investing,” she said. Target-date funds in many 401(k)s offer diversification with periodic rebalancing, which is helpful for people not actively overseeing their investments.
Finally, it’s important to consider taxation on various pots of money, which pots to take from first, and tax pros and cons to each distribution source and how to coordinate that, she said. A 401(k) is taxed at one’s effective tax rate. When you take from an investment account that is not a retirement account, capital gains are paid on the amount that investment has grown.
“If you’re in some of the lowest tax brackets, you do not pay capital gains, (which) might be a case to take from your investment account prior to your retirement account, depending on the amount and depending on your tax bracket, and it gets very person-by-person specific, which is why I don’t want to make blanket statements on which you should do first, but it’s just a consideration to have,” Criss-Kemp said.
“Obviously, cash has no taxes, but it’s being eroded by a higher-than-average rate of inflation,” she said. “On a 401(k), we’re paying effective tax rate, and then our investment accounts are paying capital gains on our earnings.”