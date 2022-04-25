Rihana Mason, a research scientist at the Urban Child Study Center at Georgia State University and an adjunct professor at Spelman College, will be visiting Pacific Lutheran University May 3.
Mason, who is an experimental psychologist, is presenting her work on the Academic Pipeline Project and her book, Academic Pipeline Programs: Diversifying Pathways from the Bachelors to the Professoriate.
PLU Dean of Social Sciences Michelle Ceynar, a co-organizer of the event, said that Mason’s talk will cover a range of issues PLU has focused on.
“Dr. Mason’s book, as well as her extensive experience in this area, will inform PLU and the wider community about what experts have learned to be the best practices for supporting and encouraging disadvantaged students throughout their academic careers so that they experience higher education as a place they belong and are valued and subsequently pursue a variety of professions,” Ceynar said in a release.
“Mason’s work echoes the goals of PLU to identify and enable pathways toward a more equitable future,” added psychology department chair Jon Grahe in the release. “Her book, and larger message, can help us navigate challenges and assist us in overcoming them.”