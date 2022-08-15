A study conducted by digital magazine digital-adoption.com found that Washington state has had the greatest increase in labor productivity in the last 10 years out of all states nationwide.
The study analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked the states by improvement in labor productivity.
Productivity levels in Washington increased by 6.4 percent in 2021, making Washington the state with the best post-pandemic recovery. The study also revealed that Washington’s labor productivity has increased by 30.31 percent overall since 2012. This improvement is due to an increase in total output per worker in the state, as well as an increase in hourly compensation. Total labor compensation in Washington has increased by 79.5 percent.
The study found that the state with the second largest increase in labor productivity was California, with an increase of 27.03 percent. Kansas was in third place in the rankings, with an increase of 19.85 percent.
