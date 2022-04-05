The personal finance website WalletHub recently ranked Washington as the eighth-best state to work from home nationwide.
In 2021, the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) reported that before the pandemic, only 6 percent of the national workforce was working remotely. But when WalletHub recently conducted a report on telework, it found that the number jumped to 20 percent.
The WalletHub report sought to identify which states are the most conducive to working from home and compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. The report considered factors like internet cost and accessibility, how large or crowded homes are in the state, cybersecurity, and electricity costs.
The report found that Washington ranked:
- 5th in the share of population that is working from home;
- 3rd for household internet access;
- 26th for the average square home footage;
- 3rd for the average retail price of electricity; and
- 21st for the cost of internet.
Jill Gonzalez, an analyst from WalletHub, said that one thing to consider is that increased flexibility in the workforce can create stronger competition for positions.
“People can be hired by companies across the world, but also have to stand out among a worldwide field of applicants,” said Gonzalez in a release.
But it’s important for companies to personally weigh the pros and cons of their employees working from home, she highlighted. Many find that it can create a more relaxed and possibly more productive work environment.
“Yes, companies should allow their employees to work from home even after the pandemic, if possible. Having at least some employees work from home creates a more hygienic and less chaotic work environment, and would help minimize the economic damage of future crises like the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gonzalez. “Letting employees work from home could lead to a general boost in worker morale, too, considering the majority of people who currently work from home want to continue doing so.”
To read the full report by WalletHub about working from home, visit here.