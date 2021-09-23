You have permission to edit this article.
Report: Washington Has Sixth-Highest Number of People Living with Pandemic-Driven Remote Workers Nationwide

Courtesy of picjumbo.com via Pexels
A new analysis from Teamflow analyzing pandemic-driven remote work in the U.S. found that in Washington, 31.8 percent of adults reported that they lived in a household with at least one person teleworking because of the COVID pandemic. 

This finding places Washington as the state with the sixth-most highest number of people living with someone teleworking for COVID-related reasons. 

To determine its findings, Teamflow researchers used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. 

Per Teamflow, other notable Washington findings include: 

  • Total adults in households with a remote worker: 1,867,950

  • Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 13.1 percent 

  • Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 23.3 percent

  • Median household income: $78,687

For more information, head to Teamflow’s website.