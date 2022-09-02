Washington ranked fourth as the state with the least student debt in 2022, according to a new report by personal finance website WalletHub.
Utah took the lead as the state with the least student debt, while West Virginia ranked as the state with the most student debt.
Additional highlights of student debt in Washington (1 = Most; 25 = Average) include:
- 46th — Average student debt
- 42nd —Proportion of students with debt
- 45th – Student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living)
- 30th – Unemployment rate of population aged 25 to 34
- 39th – Percent of student loans past due or in default
- 30th – Availability of student jobs
- 39th – Grant growth
To uncover its findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 11 key measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities. Its data set ranged from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34 to share of students with past-due loan balances.