Report: Unemployment Claims in Washington Are About 78 Percent Lower Than Last Year

Washington state continues to make some headway in its recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, ranking within the top 10 states whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest, according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub.
To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.
According to the study, “States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest,” Washington ranked No. 7 among states whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest. Arkansas ranked No. 1.
Among the states that recovered the most since the start of the pandemic, Washington ranked No. 9.
Additional findings for Washington state include:
- Weekly unemployment claims in Washington increased by 6.28 percent compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 9th smallest increase in the United States.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Washington decreased by 46.35 percent compared to the start of 2020. This was the 20th biggest decrease in the United States.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Washington decreased by 78.01 percent compared to the same week last year. This was the 8th biggest decrease in the United States.