Attention history buffs and aficionados of old-fashioned buildings: Did you know that Tacoma ranks among the top 20 cities with the oldest average apartment buildings that remain in operation more than a century later?
According to recent data provided by RentCafe.com, a nationwide apartment search web site and a part of Yardi, Tacoma ranks No. 11 on the list with 11 old-fashioned apartment buildings built between 1909 and 1931.
The oldest building is The Bayview, dating back to 1909. For 112 years, this old-fashioned rental is still standing on 515 North 2nd St., and to this day is filled with renters.
Completing Tacoma’s podium of old-fashioned rentals are the Florence and The Olympic. These two buildings have been in the city for 98 and 96 years, respectively, and are still alive and bustling with renters.
Seattle ranked No. 8, with 58 old rental buildings are adding a vintage touch to the apartment market. The oldest among them are the Abbottsford and the Haddon Hall, both 120 years old.