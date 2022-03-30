Gen Z is considered the most active generation of renters to date, making up more than a quarter of apartment seekers in the country. And in Washington specifically, Tacoma has emerged as the number one hotspot for the cohort.
According to a recent analysis by Rent Café, which looked at more than 3.2 million rental applications, Tacoma is home to 35 percent of Gen Z renters in Washington.
Nicholas Dempsey, an associate professor of sociology at Eckerd College said, "big cities offer many amenities that are not available in smaller cities or rural areas, from dining and entertainment options to public transit, to services like gyms and spas. And big cities offer opportunities for social networking — whether Gen Zers are looking for professional colleagues to bounce ideas off of, or romantic partners, they’re more likely to find someone to connect with, in a big, dense city.”
Following behind Tacoma’s number one spot among Zoomers was Vancouver, Spokane, Everett, and then Seattle.
