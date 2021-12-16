Tacoma Creates announced in a press release this week that it has helped fund 57 organizations seeking to advance arts, culture, heritage, and/or science for the 2020-21 program year.
According to a report from Tacoma Creates, the organization distributed some $4.7 million voter-approved tax revenues through a competitive funding cycle in early 2020 right when the pandemic was forcing many area organizations to reshuffle regular programming to accommodate pandemic-related mandates.
“Thanks to the support of Tacoma Creates, Tacoma's cultural organizations were able to sustain and reimagine their operations, and innovatively respond to the multiple challenges facing our community,” said Lisa Jaret, program manager for Tacoma Creates, in the release. “They invented new online programming and resources, built and distributed at-home learning materials, examined how their cultural missions could best support emergent community needs, and are poised to continue delivering responsive and engaging services.”
Organizations that received funding from Tacoma Creates ultimately helped produce about 412 programs within the report’s timeframe — about two-thirds of which were catered to the general public, Tacoma Creates shared. The remaining one-third went toward youth education programs. Offerings — most of which were free — drew some 575,000 participants.
To see the full report, head to the Tacoma Creates website.