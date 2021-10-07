September’s housing market remained “very active” to “frenzied” around Washington state with brokers reporting year-over-year (YOY) gains in new listings, closed sales, and prices, the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS) said in a news release Wednesday.
South Sound prices for single-family homes and condominiums combined posted double-digit increases over September 2020 in all but Mason County, where the median sales price rose 4.4 percent to $385,000.
Thurston County’s combined median rose the most in South Sound — 20.1 percent — to $467,000.
Others were Pierce County, up 16.6 percent to $500,000; Lewis, up 19.1 percent to $382,500; and Grays Harbor, up 18.8 percent to $320,000.
Brokers throughout the 26-county NWMLS added slightly more new listings last month (11,373) than a year ago (11,210), according to a news release. That volume, which includes single-family homes and condominiums, nearly matched the total for August (11,437), and barely outgained the number of pending sales (11,318) for the 26 counties.
Compared to September 2020, pending sales slipped about 6 percent (11,318 versus 12,053). Despite that drop, J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, noted the number of mutually accepted offers in the Puget Sound region (King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties) made last month the NWMLS’ second-best September, based on records going back to 2003, the release said.
“The housing market intensity for each new listing will continue its upward trajectory as the first of the year approaches,” Scott said.
Looking at prices for single-family homes only, excluding condos, South Sound’s median sales prices were: $506,650 in Pierce County, up 16.5 percent; $470,000 in Thurston County, up 20.5 percent; $382,500 in Lewis County, up 18.2 percent; $385,000 in Mason County, up 4.5 percent; and $320,000 in Grays Harbor County, up 17.7 percent.