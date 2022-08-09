The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area ranked among the top 20 best places for career opportunities in the nation, according to a recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset.
In the study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 200 of the largest U.S. metro areas to uncover where people have the best access to career opportunities. It considered nine different metrics, including median earnings, income growth, job diversity, and median housing costs, among others.
Based on its findings, the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area ranked 20th. Taking the lead at No. 1 was Lafayette-West Lafayette, Indiana, followed by Huntsville, Alaska, at No. 2.
Click here to access the full report.
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
