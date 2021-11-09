Additional housing opportunities are coming to downtown Puyallup as the City Council now that the city council has approved the sale of a city-owned parking lot to developer McBride-Cohen Management Group, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.
McBride-Cohen’s proposal calls for the development of 60 condominium units, as well as retail or office space. The anticipated building design would be about four stories, with the first floor containing ground-level parking and the remaining three floors made up of living units.
According to the article, the Puyallup City Council approved the sale of the site late last month for $1.4 million. The lot is located at West Pioneer Avenue and Third Street Southwest.
“This property, once it is developed into housing, will invigorate our downtown business community,” said Mayor Julie Door in a statement published in The Suburban Times. “More people living in downtown means more foot traffic to our shops and restaurants. This will create economic prosperity to our downtown businesses.”