Multifamily proved to be the investment sales leader in the Northwest region in 2021 with annual sales of $21.68 billion, according to a recent report by professional services and investment management company Colliers. The Pacific Northwest accounted for half of the region’s sales volume, fully recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic downturn.
According to Colliers 2021 Year End Northwest Multifamily Market Research Report, the Northwest region (characterized by the Bay Area, Central Valley, Reno, Portland, and Seattle metropolitan areas) surpassed pre-pandemic levels, bringing in $21.68 billion in annual sales volume and ending the year with 96.9 percent occupancy.
The Seattle/Puget Sound generated $8.1 billion, up 141 percent year over year. And Seattle/Puget Sound led in annual price growth with a 30 percent increase in 2021, according to the report.
The technology sector’s return to work schedules also haven’t deterred people from repopulating Seattle’s urban cores. In fact, vacancy dropped to 5 percent by the end of Q4 2021. Pre-pandemic, in Q4 2019, vacancy was 5.9 percent.