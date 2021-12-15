Pacific County placed sixth on a national list of markets with the largest year-over-year increases in second home demand, according to a report released today by Pacaso, a real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own luxury second homes.
Pacaso analyzed Optimal Blue second home mortgage rate lock data, an indicator of second home buying activity. The report revealed the top county in each state with the highest percentage of second home mortgage rate locks from January through Oct. 13, 2021, according to a Pacaso news release.
Pacific County, which includes destinations like Long Beach and Willapa Bay, led Washington with the highest percentage of second home mortgage rate locks for the period, at 27 percent. That was up 4.9 percent from the prior-year period, the sixth-largest gain among the nation’s top 50 counties in the report. The average second home purchase price in the county was $385,000, up 11.6 percent from last year, according to Pacaso.
Franklin County, Florida, had 55.4 percent of mortgage rate locks for second homes, 11.5 percent more than the prior year and the highest increase in the country, according to the report, which noted the county is nestled in the panhandle of Florida and home to a stretch of Gulf Coast beaches. The county’s average price of a second home was $877,000.
"We know that the pandemic fueled a major surge in second home buying demand, and that national demand peaked in the spring of 2021,” Pacaso CEO and co-founder Austin Allison said in the release. "But what's been less obvious is how and where that demand has impacted local markets across the U.S., especially outside of well-known top second home destinations. This report helps shed light on which residential real estate markets across the U.S. have become distinctly popular second home destinations."
Other counties, despite being the top second home market in their state, saw significant declines in their share of second home sales. Dukes County, Massachusetts, which consists of 11 islands off the southeast coast, including Martha's Vineyard, and has an average second home price of $1.6 million, saw the biggest year-over-year decline in second home share among the top 50 markets that made the list, down 19.4 percent from last year, the release said.
Price increases and limited inventory may have contributed to the annual decrease, as well as the emergence of other, more affordable markets with more inventory.
Teton County, Wyoming, home to Jackson Hole, which has the highest average second home sales price of $3.4 million, also saw a dip in the share of second home mortgage rate locks, down 7.9 percent from last year, the release added.
Data for all 50 states is here.