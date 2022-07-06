More than half of Thurston Strong’s pandemic-related business grants have gone to Olympia-based businesses as the city focuses on planning for longer-term economic resiliency, according to a recent report from The Journal of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater (JOLT).
Olympia Economic Development director Mike Reid and Strategic Projects manager Amy Buckler updated the city’s Planning Commission on Thurston Strong, the region's economic development response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the JOLT, Reid said that Olympia-based businesses received almost 60 percent of the $7 million of Thurston Strong's pandemic-related grants for businesses and workforce.
About $7 million was allotted to grants for small businesses, minority-owned businesses, nonprofits, and agriculture businesses. Roughly half of these funds had been distributed. According to the report, the grants include:
- Thurston Business relaunch: $2.2 million;
- Minority Enterprise Investment: $2.8 million;
- Nonprofit grants: $900,000; and
- Thurston food system (agriculture) Business Grants: $1.1 million.
Reid said Thurston Strong has a total of $20 million investment in the community: $11 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), contributions from Olympia, Tumwater, Port of Olympia, and some private donors; and $9 million in emergency grants.
Meanwhile, Buckler said Olympia is now focusing on planning for longer-term economic resiliency, according to the JOLT. The planning process, which would take 12 to 18 months, is expected to kick off sometime this month.