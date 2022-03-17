The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA,) a partnership between the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma, revealed its February numbers this week, noting milestones in full-container imports and tonnage through its breakbulk terminals.
The report shows that volumes increased 11.1 percent to 298,046 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), while full imports climbed 21.4 percent and full exports fell 24.2 percent over last year.
“February 2022 full imports reached an all-time high for the month because of continued strong consumer demand and retail inventory restocking,” NWSA noted in its monthly report.
Additionally, NWSA terminals processed 35,722 metric tons of breakbulk, besting its previous milestone of 30,538 metric tons set last July. Overall, breakbulk has seen a more than 60 percent increase year to date.
Demand for imported vehicles saw more than 31,000 autos processed through NWSA terminals, up close to 40 percent from last year.
The report also touted NWSA’s implementation of its first all-electric cargo equipment, which it debuted at the Tacoma Harbor’s South Intermodal Yard earlier this year as part of the $2.2 million SIM Electric Truck Project.
“The NWSA is very excited to welcome the first all-electric yard handling equipment to Tacoma,” NWSA Managing Member Co-Chair and Port of Tacoma Commission President Don Meyer said in a March 3 statement. “This is delivering on our commitment to reduce maritime emissions through the Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy while also increasing operational efficiency and demonstrating the effectiveness of zero-emission equipment in our gateway.”
The vehicles will be used to move containers on chassis between container stacks and rail cars. NWSA estimates usage of the equipment could reduce GHGs and diesel particulate matter by 259 and 1.41 tons per year respectively, while being cheaper to operate and requiring less maintenance, according to the release.
For the full February 2022 cargo report, visit NWSA online.