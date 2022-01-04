MJR Development has acquired for $41.3 million the Tacoma Financial Center, a 15-story office tower located in the heart of downtown Tacoma between Broadway and Commerce Avenues, the Puget Sound Business Journal has reported.
A group affiliated with local investor Richard K. Getty sold the tower. According to the article, the roughly 200,000-square-foot building is 60 percent occupied with 20 tenants.
Given the area’s lower cost of living compared with King County, more younger people are moving to Pierce County, with the Tacoma office market offering a more affordable option as opposed to Seattle.
To further attract professionals to the area, MJR will add such amenities as a coffee/wine bar, gym, and meeting spaces to the Tacoma Financial Center, the article stated.