Job postings are on the rise, with occupations in transportation and material moving citing the largest increases, according to the Washington State Wire.
Citing reports provided by the state’s Employment Security Department, the Wire reported that total job postings increased 2.8 percent from 222,048 in September 2021 to 228,333 in October 2021. The number of new job postings increased 3.9 percent.
Furthermore, the ratio for the number of job postings compared with those interacting with the unemployment insurance system this October was 3.82 job postings. In October 2020, the ratio which was .27 job postings.
Statewide, eight of the 12 workforce development areas experienced growth between September to October. According to Washington State Wire, occupations with the largest increases in total job postings between September and October included:
- Transportation and material moving: up 14.4 percent, or 2,687 postings;
- Computer and mathematical support: up 9.6 percent, or 1,923 postings; and
- Office and administrative support: up 5.7 percent, or 1,439 postings.