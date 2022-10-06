Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) would need to buy more than 140,000 houses in the state to achieve parity with white homeownership on a percentage basis. That’s according to a new Washington state report.
The newly released Improving Homeownership Rates for Black, Indigenous and People of Color in Washington report is the culmination of nine months of work by the Homeownership Disparities Work Group.
The group developed 27 recommendations, 12 of which are deemed actionable in the next several years to remove housing barriers for BIPOC households in Washington.
“There is nothing more foundational than a home, and we have to ensure everyone has access to a critical resource we all depend on,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown, who chaired the work, said in a statement. “The history of systemic, discriminatory policies and practices in housing has had a devastating impact on our most marginalized communities. The recommendations in this report can be a compass to guide our work to eliminate barriers and increase access to affordable housing for BIPOC communities.”
The work group recommendations include changes to the real estate and lending industries. They also suggested policy revisions and funding priorities across all levels of government to unlock housing supply, direct affordable homeownership units toward BIPOC communities, and increase immediate assistance to prospective and current BIPOC homeowners.
The immediate actionable work group recommendations include, but are not limited to:
- Increase biennial state funding for affordable homeownership programs, including land acquisition and pre-development costs.
- Fund a technical assistance/capacity-building program to build the nonprofit organizational infrastructure to develop, finance, facilitate, build, and steward all types of affordable homeownership projects.
- Provide technical planning assistance and resources to municipal governments to increase affordable homeownership units.
- Revise Housing Trust Fund and Housing Finance Commission programs to reduce the administrative burdens on applicants.
- Increase the amount of funding available for direct assistance to homebuyers and homeowners.
- Make current programs more flexible by increasing the per-household limits on existing assistance awards.