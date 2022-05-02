In 2023, Federal Way will become home to the newest Dick’s Drive-In burger restaurant — an opening that will create about 50 jobs.
The new restaurant will be located along Pacific Highway South in The Commons mall lot.
The exact opening date in 2023 will depend on the permitting and construction process. It will function as a “sister store” to Dick’s Drive-In in Kent, which opened in 2018 and marked the company’s first South King County location.
“We are thrilled to announce our next location,” Jasmine Donovan, president of Dick’s Drive-Ins and granddaughter of the namesake Dick Spady, said in a statement. “When we searched for our first location in South King County, we loved every city and community we visited and wished we could open a location in all of them. It’s very exciting to share that we will soon be creating delicious memories in Federal Way.”