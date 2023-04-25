Washington's life science industry supports more than 100,000 jobs statewide and has an annual economic impact of about $35.3 billion, according to a report released today by an industry trade association.
Life Science Washington shared the results of its latest economic impact report covering the period through 2021 as industry leaders today begin a one-and-a-half-day meeting of the Pacific Northwest’s largest annual life science conference, Life Science Innovation Northwest, at the Seattle Convention Center.
In the South Sound, the life science industry has about 100 life science facilities or organizations, which the report defines as those in biotechnology and nonprofit research, medical devices and equipment, digital health and health IT, agricultural feedstock and industrial bioscience, life science-related distribution, and drug and pharmaceutical.
South Sound cities with such companies include Auburn, 7; Federal Way, 10; Gig Harbor, 8; Lacey, 7; Olympia, 18; Puyallup, 8; Tacoma, 23; and a smattering of others. The report cited more than 1,100 life science organizations in 136 Washington cities — including 408 in Seattle.
From 2015 to 2021, the industry’s in-state employment grew 33.6%, outpacing national life science job growth and bolstering the economy as the private sector saw jobs decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release on the report. Trends influencing that growth include the rise of companies and research institutes working on next generation cancer therapies, growing expertise in manufacturing complex cell therapies, and the convergence of life sciences and machine learning.
“As local companies continue to grow and expand within the state and new large players move in, we’re seeing an array of jobs across a wide spectrum of activity including research and development, clinical trials, manufacturing, as well as tapping the region’s deep expertise in computing to accelerate life science innovation,” Marc Cummings, president and CEO of Life Science Washington, said in the release.
Washington’s life science industry directly employs more than 43,500 people and supports another 104,232 jobs, the report said. Forty-five percent of employees are women — one of the highest concentrations in a STEM-based industry in Washington and nationally, the release said.
Richard Fabian, CEO of Fujifilm SonoSite and Life Science Washington board chair, added that the industry’s expansion in Washington shows companies’ dedication to tackling some of the toughest global health challenges.
“The industry has solidified its position as a top life science cluster in the country and set the foundation for companies — from early stage start-ups to large industry players — to build, thrive and expand in Washington state,” Fabian said.
In 2021, life science employees’ salaries averaged more than $123,000, topping the $84,000 average in other private-sector jobs in the state, the release said, adding that the industry often serves as a buffer to the state’s economy during economic slowdowns.
In a separate report last October, Life Science Washington said almost $5.1 billion was invested in the state’s biotechnology, medical technology, and digital health companies in 2021. The funding came from more than 180 investors worldwide, including life science companies through mergers and acquisitions, and through venture capital funds. The 2021 investment total was second only to 2018, when Seattle-based Juno Therapeutics was acquired for $8.6 billion, according to the report.