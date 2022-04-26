Demand for warehouse space in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties has outstripped supply and driven up rents as tenants scour the I-5 corridor for opportunities that include Thurston and Lewis counties, according to a report from CBRE on first quarter 2022 industrial space activity.
“Higher rent seems to be one of the many supply chain challenges facing warehouse tenants,” CBRE said.
Asking rents in the Kent Valley, which has about 42 percent of all warehouse space in the five-county region, are starting at 82 cents per foot per month, up 10 cents from a year ago and 6 cents from the fourth quarter, the report said.
Retail demand in 2021 resulted in nearly 13 million square feet of space absorption in the five-county region, overwhelming deliveries of new space. Absorption in the first quarter of this year was below net deliveries, “though supply and demand are clearly out of balance, leaving users few affordable options,” CBRE said.
About 5.2 million square feet of new space is under construction in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. Another 1.7 million square feet is under construction the Olympia-Chehalis market, it said, putting the five-county total at 6.3 million square feet. Total inventory in that region is 310.1 million square feet, with a first quarter vacancy rate of 5 percent, the report said.
The Kent Valley has 1.2 million square feet under construction with another 11.9 million square feet in planning, CBRE said. It also noted the area had 1.2 million square feet of net absorption in the first quarter, including SeaPORT Logistics Center-Phase II and the Pacific Gateway Industrial Park buildings.
The Kent Valley — comprising SeaTac, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Auburn, Federal Way, and Sumner — had a total vacancy rate of 3.9 percent in the first quarter.
In the Tacoma-area market — comprising the Port of Tacoma, Tacoma West, Fife, Puyallup, Frederickson, Lakewood, DuPont, and Gig Harbor — demand also outpaces new space delivery, the report said. Total vacancy for the submarket was 6.4 percent, with an asking rent of 72 cents per square foot.
The Olympia area, where 1.2 million square feet are under construction, saw larger leases signed in the first quarter after a quiet fourth quarter, CBRE said, including three leases ranging from about 61,000 square feet to 146,000 square feet in the Lacey Business Park and Lacey Industrial Center.
“Out of all the industrial markets, Thurston County and Lacey, specifically, continued to grow the most on a percentage basis,” CBRE said.
Thurston County had a total vacancy rate of 4.9 percent in the first quarter and asking rents of 51 cents per foot. Lewis County had a vacancy rate of 0.6 percent. No rent was cited.