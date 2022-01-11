A limited liability corporation associated with Cleveland-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management has acquired Columbia Bank Center in downtown Tacoma for $58 million, according to a report by the Puget Sound Business Journal.
Current tenants in the nine-story building, located at 1301 A St., include Columbia Bank’s main Tacoma branch, financial services company Moss Adams and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors.
Citing public records, the articles states that, in 2020, Boyd Watterson also purchased the Lakewood Government Center for $11.35 million.
As the article noted, this marks the third sale of an office tower in downtown Tacoma in less than a month. The Tacoma Financial Center sold in late December for $41.3 million and the 16-story office tower at 1119 Pacific Ave. traded for $6.5 million.