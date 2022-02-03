Mason Transit has announced the reopening of the Shelton Matlock Park and Ride after completing renovations to expand and improve the facility.
“With the opening of Shelton Matlock, we are nearing completion of our $10 million park and ride renovation,” said Amy Asher, general manager of Mason Transit Authority, in a prepared statement. “This project has tripled the amount of parking available, as well as improving comfort and safety.”
The renovated Shelton Matlock Park and Ride is located on the Shelton Matlock Road West near its intersection with SR102. It serves bus routes 7 and 63 and has parking for 65 vehicles.
Upgrades include increased parking, a shelter for waiting passengers, lights and security cameras.
The park and ride project was funded through state grants to improve transit safety. To date, four facilities have been renovated, with only the new Belfair location still to open. The Belfair Park and Ride will serve as a new location for commuters to catch a Mason Transit bus.