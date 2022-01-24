Those interested in attending the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s Horizons Economic Forecast scheduled for Jan. 26 can still register for the virtual event.
Click here to sign up for the event, which is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Admission is $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-Chamber members.
The event will highlight the economic state of the South Sound.
Local and regional forecasts will be covered in the Pierce County Economic Index report. National economic forecasts also will be discussed by Keynote Speaker Curtis Dubay, a senior economist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.