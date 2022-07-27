The Pierce College Foundation has announced that its 29th Annual Scholarship Scramble golf tournament is scheduled for Aug. 18 at Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont.
To date, past tournaments have raised more than $1.3 million for scholarships that provide the resources necessary to help students stay on track to reach their educational and career goals.
Registration for this year’s event is $150 per player, and includes greens fees, a golf cart, box lunch, player gift, and admission to the festivities following the tournament, including an awards ceremony and raffle. The tournament kicks off at 11 a.m.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. These range from Tuition Champion ($250) to Hole Sponsor ($1,000). For more information and to register, visit the Foundation events web page.
This year marks the college’s 55th year of serving students, and the year Chancellor Michele Johnson will retire after a 45-year career at Pierce.
Johnson has played in every one of the golf tournaments.