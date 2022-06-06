Registration is now open for the Military Affairs Forum on June 7, during which Col. David Fazenbaker, Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), will discuss what the 62nd Airlift Wing has been working on and the missions it has been supporting.
The forum will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn and Suites Conference Center in Tacoma. The admission fee is $25 for pre-paid members and $30 for walk-in members. For non-members, the pre-paid fee is $35 and $40 for non-member walk-ins. Admission is complimentary for military uniformed personnel. Click here to register.
In his current role at JBLM, Fazenbaker ensures the readiness of more than 2,400 active-duty military and civilian personnel, along with 40 permanently assigned C-17A Globemaster III aircraft that support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop operations. Fazenbaker also serves as the U.S. Air Force Senior Service Component Commander at JBLM, representing the interests of about 7,000 Total Force Airmen to the Joint Base Partnership Council and the surrounding community in the Pacific Northwest.
