Registration is now open for the 6th annual Washington Center for Women in Business (WCWB) INSPIRE Virtual Women's Business Conference scheduled for May 12.
This conference is open to all, and tickets are $25. It will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., via the SWAPCARD Platform.
The WCWB is a program from the Center for Business & Innovation (CB&I). It founded INSPIRE to create an inclusive space to talk about resiliency and trust among women. This year focuses on Washington women in leadership, technical assistance, and tips for business growth.
In addition to a variety of breakout sessions and a Washington State Government Assistance panel, which will be presented by Commissioner Cami Feek, there are also networking opportunities within the virtual platform. Topics include accounting, marketing, branding, a women-owned business certification workshop, and more.