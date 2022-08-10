Registration is now open for the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s annual Aspire Intercity Leadership Conference.
Set for Oct. 9-12, the program this year will take registrants to the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina, selected by the chamber as its area of interest because of its “long history of economic development built on innovation and entrepreneurship,” the Chamber said.
During the multi-day event, the 25-30 selected participants will investigate new initiatives and programs and uncover new methods to help foster the South Sound’s growth, the release said.
Each day comprises panels and tours. See what’s on the itinerary here.