Business owners, managers, and entrepreneurs looking to make the most of their business, employees, and profitability are encouraged to attend the 7th Annual South Sound Business Summit on May 4.
The 2022 Virtual South Sound Business Summit will kick off at 8 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. General admission tickets cost $25 each, and tickets for students and veterans are $18 each. Click here to register and for more information.
All profits will be divided up by participating Chambers of Commerce in King, Pierce, and Thurston Counties.
This year’s event, which is geared toward businesses of all sizes, will feature more than 10 speakers, including:
- Small business growth expert Ramon Ray, who is a four-time author and the founder of SmartHustle.com, Entrepreneur.com contributor, and host of the popular podcast Breakfast with Champions.
- Marketing veteran and author Jason Yormark, who is the founder of Socialistics, a leading B2B social media agency.
The 2022 sponsors include Paul T Long — Trusted Business Lender for the South Sound, Timberland Bank, and South Sound Business.