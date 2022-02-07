Pierce County business owners who are looking to create or expand a revenue stream by working with local, state, and federal governments are invited to attend the virtual 2022 Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum on March 10.
The online event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m on the SWAPCARD platform. The registration fee is $75 per person. Click here for more information and to register.
Since 2009, the Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum has offered businesses the opportunity to learn how to compete for contracts with local, state, and federal governments. In 2022, Alliance Northwest is partnering with Pierce County and the City of Lakewood to bring the Forum back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendee discounts may be available courtesy of Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs and Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.